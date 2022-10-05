YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Jharkhand's Palamu, PDS dealer shot dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Medininagar, Oct 5: A Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

    Shivnath Ram (45), a ration shop dealer was shot dead at Panjari in Palamu district, some 180 km from the state capital.

    In Jharkhands Palamu, PDS dealer shot dead
    Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was shot dead in Jharkhand

    No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the police said.

    Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surjit Kumar said that the shopkeeper of the Public System Shop (PDS) shop was seriously injured after criminals fired at him.

    Delhi: Woman found dead, husband unconscious at homeDelhi: Woman found dead, husband unconscious at home

    He was rushed to Medinirai Medical College for treatment but could not be saved due to excessive bleeding, police said, adding that personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder as per preliminary investigation.

    A named FIR has been registered against the miscreants by the family members and raids are on to nab the culprits, the police said.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    shot dead jharkhand police crime news

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X