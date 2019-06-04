Govt jobs: How to apply for 180 NMDC apprentice jobs; Recruitment through Walk-In-Interview

Raipur

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 04: NMDC jobs have been announced and the National Mineral Development Corporation Limited or NMDC would be conducting walk-in-interviews to hire 180 apprentices. A notification with the complete details about how to apply for NMDC openings, eligibility criteria and other NMDC vacancy details has been rleased on official website.

Candidates can apply for the post through the official site of NMDC at ndmc.co.in. A total of 180 posts of apprentices will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

NMDC Vacancy Details for apprentice openings:

Trade Apprentices: 122 Posts

Graduate Apprentices: 27 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 11 Posts

Technician Vocational Apprentices: 20 Posts

Date and time of NMDC walk in interview:

June 15, 2019 to June 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 5.30 PM at Training Institute B.I.O.M, Kirandul Complex, Kirandul, Dist. - Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

How To Apply For NMDC Recruitment 2019:

Interested Candidates may appear for Interview along with Bio-data (along with Photographs) original and self-attested certificates for proof of Date of Birth, Qualifications and Caste etc. at the time of Interview.

Trade Apprentices are required to mandatorily register themselves in www.ncvtmis.gov.in portal and Graduate Apprentices, (C) Technician (Diploma) Apprentices & (D) Technician Vocational Apprentices are required to mandatorily register themselves in www.mhrdnats.gov.in portal.