PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on June 14 to attend several events

Pune: Landslide on road leading to Bhimashankar temple; none hurt

Pune: Brain-dead woman gives lease of life to 5 people including two Army soldiers

Pune: Leopard spotted in Defence Research body’s premises, search on

Pune

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Aug 24: A leopard was spotted on the premises of a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Dighi area in Pune early Tuesday morning, the forest department said, according to a PTI report.

The animal was seen near the Research and Development Establishment (Engrs) campus, it said, news agency PTI reported.

Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]

Patrolling has been intensified in the area and camera traps have been set up to locate it, it said in a release.

Videos of the big cat went viral on social media.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:33 [IST]