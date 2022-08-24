YouTube
    Pune: Leopard spotted in Defence Research body’s premises, search on

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Aug 24: A leopard was spotted on the premises of a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Dighi area in Pune early Tuesday morning, the forest department said, according to a PTI report.

    Representational Image

    The animal was seen near the Research and Development Establishment (Engrs) campus, it said, news agency PTI reported.

    Patrolling has been intensified in the area and camera traps have been set up to locate it, it said in a release.

    Videos of the big cat went viral on social media.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:33 [IST]
