Keep youself updated with latestPune News
Pune: Leopard spotted in Defence Research body’s premises, search on
Pune
Pune, Aug 24: A leopard was spotted on the premises of a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Dighi area in Pune early Tuesday morning, the forest department said, according to a PTI report.
The animal was seen near the Research and Development Establishment (Engrs) campus, it said, news agency PTI reported.
Dog squad to catch leopard in Belagavi [Viral video]
Patrolling has been intensified in the area and camera traps have been set up to locate it, it said in a release.
Videos of the big cat went viral on social media.
Comments
Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:33 [IST]