Pune housemaid on job hunt, gets offers from across country after her 'visiting card' goes viral

Pune

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Nov 08: Geeta Kale, a housemaid from Pune looking for a job around Bavdhan area in Pune became famous overnight after her visiting card listing the services she provides along with the monthly charges become the latest internet sensation.

When Kale, who works as a domestic help around Bavdhan area in Pune, lost work at a house, she was left feeling sad and dejected. However, with the simple assistance by her another employer - Dhanashree Shinde, who is a senior brand manager with a realty company, she became the talk of the town.

Shinde, who was earlier the digital head for an ad agency recalled visiting a website where one could make visiting cards. Shinde worked on designing a business card with about 100 words on it and suggested Kale hand them out to the people in the neighbourhood "with the help of the society watchman".

"Ghar Kaam Maushi in Bavdhan; Aadhar Card verified" reads the card. It bears her rates for different kinds of work as well as a footnote that states, "Other Kaam if required: Dusting, Vegetable cutting etc."

To their surprise, the duo found the initiative catapulted to overnight success online. On the morning of Nov 6, 2019, Geeta Maushi came to work on her usual time to the Shinde household. Everything was normal and while working she started getting couple of calls asking about her services. The calls, mostly job offers, come from all parts of the country.

Shinde had taken a photo of the card and shared it with one of her friends from where it went viral. In a Facebook post (which was a re-post of the story shared by Asmita Javdekar, founder, Creative Nurturer at Aatman), Shinde recounts how she returned home from work one day to find her maid upset because she had lost a job, although it was "not her fault but a situational issue". This also meant a loss of income of about Rs. 4,000.