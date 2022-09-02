Nearly 31,000 women recite Atharvashirsha at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

Pune: Brain-dead woman gives lease of life to 5 people including two Army soldiers

Pune, Sep 02: The collective voice of nearly 31 thousand women reciting Shri Ganapati Atharvashirsha filled the pandal of famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati in Pune Maharashtra with devotional fervour.

Owing to the COVID crisis, Ganesh devotees experienced this ceremony after a long wait of two years. Renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal graced the occasion. This year marked the 35th year of the Atharvashirsha recitation initiative.

Women in traditional dress thronged the Utsav Mandapam of Famous Shri Dagaduseth Hslwai Ganapati of Pune to chant Shri Ganapati Atharvashirsha since dawn.

The area from Utsav Mandapa to Hutatma Chowk was filled with a disciplined queue of women. After chanting the shlokas the women bowed to Lord Ganesha by chanting Omkar and reciting the main Atharvashirsha strotam.

The women saluted lord Ganesha by raising their hands and clapping their hands. On the occasion, a group of students greeted the country's freedom fighters with information boards in their hands. The program ended with Aarti.

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 18:17 [IST]