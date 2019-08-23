MUHS jobs: 88 Professor, Tutor, Lecturer and Reader vacancies, MUHS notification download link

Pune, Aug 23: MUHS jobs have been announced and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences or MUHS recruitment 2019 notification for 88 Professor, Tutor and Other vacancies is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these 88 MUHS jobs is September 3, 2019, and MUHS Recruitment 2019 notification download link is given below.

Under MUHS recruitment drive for 88 openings, 5 openings are for Professor posts, 23 for Reader vacancies, 42 for Lecturer jobs and 18 for Tutors. MUHS is conducting this recruitment drive for openings in Yogita Dental College & Hospital. Candidates eligible for the Professor, Tutor, Reader and Lecturer posts for Yogita Dental College & Hospital can apply before 03 September 2019.

MUHS recruitment for the Professor, Tutor, lecturer vacancies notification download: Click Here

Official MUHS website link: Click Here

How to apply for MUHS jobs:

Visit www.muhs.ac.in.

On the left, Click on "Vacancy (Colleges)".

Here, Advt. No.44/2019 is the job notification you are looking for. Click on it and download the pdf.

Enclosed application along-with attested copies of all relevant Certificates in an envelop. Send envelop by speed post.

Send to The Secretary, at Yogita Dental College & Hospital Narangi River site, Dist - Ratnagiri - 415 709 on plain paper / prescribed format along with attested copies of certificates and experience certificates.