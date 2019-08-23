  • search
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MUHS jobs: 88 Professor, Tutor, Lecturer and Reader vacancies, MUHS notification download link

    By Vishal S
    |

    Pune, Aug 23: MUHS jobs have been announced and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences or MUHS recruitment 2019 notification for 88 Professor, Tutor and Other vacancies is out on the official website. Last date to apply for these 88 MUHS jobs is September 3, 2019, and MUHS Recruitment 2019 notification download link is given below.

    MUHS Recruitment 2019 notification download link

    Under MUHS recruitment drive for 88 openings, 5 openings are for Professor posts, 23 for Reader vacancies, 42 for Lecturer jobs and 18 for Tutors. MUHS is conducting this recruitment drive for openings in Yogita Dental College & Hospital. Candidates eligible for the Professor, Tutor, Reader and Lecturer posts for Yogita Dental College & Hospital can apply before 03 September 2019.

    MUHS recruitment for the Professor, Tutor, lecturer vacancies notification download: Click Here

    Official MUHS website link: Click Here

    How to apply for MUHS jobs:

    • Visit www.muhs.ac.in.
    • On the left, Click on "Vacancy (Colleges)".
    • Here, Advt. No.44/2019 is the job notification you are looking for. Click on it and download the pdf.
    • Enclosed application along-with attested copies of all relevant Certificates in an envelop. Send envelop by speed post.
    • Send to The Secretary, at Yogita Dental College & Hospital Narangi River site, Dist - Ratnagiri - 415 709 on plain paper / prescribed format along with attested copies of certificates and experience certificates.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra jobs

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 1:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue