Massive fire engulfs fibre factory in Pune, 9 fire tenders rushed to douse flames

Pune, Nov 8: A massive fire engulfed a fibre factory in Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday. Such was the intensity of the fire that nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting.

The fibre factory is located in Bhavani Peth area in Pune. There are no reports of any casualties of injuries so far.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

There are residential areas near the factory and the fear is that the fire may spread to houses if not brought under control soon.

On Monday, a massive fire had engulfed a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane. Four people were injured in Thane fire.