Maha deputy CM Fadnavis condoles Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's demise

    Pune, Sep 14: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has condoled the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and lauded his contribution in the fields of culture, literature and sports.

    Bhosale, 75, died in a hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. With his demise, a personality who contributed in the fields of arts, sports, literature, culture and society is lost, Fadnavis said in a tweet late Tuesday night.

    PM Modi condoles demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

    Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's nephew and BJP Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale had said the body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara on Wednesday for people to pay homage. His work as Satara mayor was exemplary, BJP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale said.

    X