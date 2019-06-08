Link to check MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 results

Pune

Pune, June 08: The MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

This time the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority received 41,501 applications for the 4,756 flats available. The draw is for the 1 RK, 1 BHK, 2BHK and row houses. The results are available on lottery.mhada.gov.in.

How to check MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 Results:

Go to lottery.mhada.gov.in

Check for the results

See if you have won

Download results

Take a printout