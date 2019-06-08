  • search
    Link to check MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 results

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Pune, June 08: The MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    This time the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority received 41,501 applications for the 4,756 flats available. The draw is for the 1 RK, 1 BHK, 2BHK and row houses. The results are available on lottery.mhada.gov.in.

    How to check MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 Results:

    • Go to lottery.mhada.gov.in
    • Check for the results
    • See if you have won
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
