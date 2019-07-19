ESIC Jobs: Senior Resident and Specialist vacancies at ESIC Hospital Pune announced

  • search
    Pune, July 19: ESIC doctors jobs have been announced and ESIC Hospital Pune has issued recruitment notification for the Senior Resident and Specialist Posts on official website. A totoal of three doctor job openings have been announced by ESIC Pune, out of which 2 posts are for specialists and one is for senior resident.

    ESIC Hospital Pune Senior Resident and Specialist vacancies would be filled up through a walk-in-interviews on July 30, 2019.

    ESIC recruitment notification states that MBBS with P.G Degree and 3 yrs experience is needed to apply for Specialist posts, while MBBS with PG Degree / Diploma in relevant subject is required for Senior Resident posts.

    Download ESIC Pune doctor jobs official notification: Click here

    Documents needed for ESIC walk-in-interview:

  • Download official notification by Clicking Here
  • Last two pages have a application form, take printout of these forms.
  • Fill-up the form, affix photos and keep photo copies of address proof, MBBS/MD passing certificate, marks card, work experience certificate ready for attending interview.

    • Visit the following address with above mentioned documents on June 30, 2019, during normal working hours:

    Sub Regional Office

    Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

    Panchdeep Bhawan, Pune-37

    Maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 5:53 [IST]
