    6 dead, around 12 injured after a Karnataka bus rams into a truck near Satara

    By Vishal S
    Pune, Sep 12: At least six people were killed and over 10 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Satara, Maharashtra, on Pune-Bangalore National Highway on Thuresday.

    The accident took place at Khandewadi village near Satara city, around 110 kilometres from Pune on the Bangalore-bound lane of the national highway at around 6.30 am today.

    While five died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries later. An official from Satara taluka police station said the truck had stopped after developing some issue. The Karnataka private bus, which was carrying 40 passengers, crashed into it from behind, an Indian Express report said.

    Most victims are said to be from Karnataka.

    [19 killed in road accident near Pune]

    In April, at least 19 people were killed and more than 15 others were injured in a road accident that took place around 40 kilometres off Pune. Among those killed in the accident, six were women and eight were children. The mishap occurred when the truck laden with iron rods lost control and turned topsy-turvy at Yavat on Pune-Sholapur Highway.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:49 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
