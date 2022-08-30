In Bihar, bride chases runaway groom when he refuses to marry [Watch viral video]

New Delhi, Aug 30: You must have often heard of the chase that happens when man or woman is desperately trying to woo their partner for marriage. Well, that is old news! In a new video that has gone viral recently shows how a woman is 'chasing' her groom on the wedding day. The chase happened when the groom refused to marry her at the last minute of the wedding.

The one of its kind incident has been reported from Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada. In the viral clip, the woman the woman can be seen running after her groom-to-be after spotting him at the market. She then grabs the man and pleads, "Meri shadi karwaao." The scene looks straight from some Bollywood movie.

Reportedly, the wedding was fixed around three months ago. The girl's family also gave bike and Rs 50,000 cash as a dowry. However, the groom kept delaying the wedding and continued to give excuses. So, when the bride-to-be saw the man, she insisted on being married to him.

Meanwhile, the cops intervened and took both of the parties to the police station and counseled them, following which they agreed to the wedding.

The woman and the man finally got married at the temple next to the police station.

