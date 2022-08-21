Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, 11 arrested

Patna, Aug 21: Police have arrested 11 people for hurling stones at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Patna on Sunday.

The Bihar CM was not present in the cavalcade, which was on the way to Gaya for his scheduled visit on Monday, officials told PTI.

The incident happened around 5 pm at Sohdi Mode in Gauri Chuk police station area when a road blockade was underway over the death of a local man, they added. "When the protestors saw the advance cavalcade of the chief minister, they hurled stones, causing minor damage to three-four vehicles," Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh told the news agency.

Soon, a police force was sent to the area and the mob was dispersed, he said. "A case has been registered against 15 people and police have already arrested 11 people. We are analysing the CCTV footage, and will soon nab the remaining four persons," he added.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might be a "strong candidate" for the Prime Minister post as he enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar can be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 polls, Yadav said, "I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate."

For the last 50 years, he has been a social and political activist, having participated in JP and reservation movements, Yadav said.

"He (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers," the RJD leader told PTI in an interview.

