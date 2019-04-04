How to apply for Bihar Board 12th result 2019 scrutiny

Patna, Apr 04: The Bihar Board 12th result 2019 scrutiny has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The results for the class 12th exam was released on March 30. The exams concluded on February 16 and this year several changes were introduced, which helped the early declaration of the results.

The overall pass percentage this year was 79.76. In the commerce stream 93.02 per cent passed, while in the arts stream it was 76.58. 81.20 per cent passed in the Science stream. This year it may be recalled that the marks moderation policy had been introduced as a result of which state topper managed to score over 90 per cent marks To apply for scrutiny, the candidate can visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in.

How to apply for Bihar Board 12th result 2019 scrutiny:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in

Click on the scrutiny application link

Enter required details

Submit

Register

Log in and submit scrutiny application

Take a printout