    Patna, Nov 19: The Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    Download Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020

    The 12th or intermediate exam will be conducted from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The matric exam will be held from February 17 to February 24, 2020. The practical exam for 10th and 12th will be held from January 17 to 24 and January 10 to 21, respectively.

    Both the exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in two sessions. The sessions would be between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm and 5 pm.

    Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Date Sheet 2020:

    February 3: Physics, History, R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course)

    February 4: Chemistry, Political Science, English

    February 5: Biology, Economics, Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

    February 6: NRB, Computer Science, Multi Media, and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

    February 7: Mathematics, M.B, Vocational Trade-I

    February 8: Agriculture, Music, Entrepreneurship, Geography

    February 10: Language subject (I.Sc, I.Com), Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

    February 11: Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

    February 12: Language Subject (IA), Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

    February 13: Home Sciences, Economics, Accountancy

    Bihar Board Matric Exam Date Sheet 2020

    February 17: Science

    February 18: Mathematics

    February 19: Social Sciences

    February 20: English

    February 21: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

    February 22: Second Optional Language

    February 24: Elective Subject

