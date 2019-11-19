Download Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020
Patna, Nov 19: The Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020 has been released.
The same is available on the official website.
The 12th or intermediate exam will be conducted from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The matric exam will be held from February 17 to February 24, 2020. The practical exam for 10th and 12th will be held from January 17 to 24 and January 10 to 21, respectively.
Both the exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in two sessions. The sessions would be between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm and 5 pm.
Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Date Sheet 2020:
February 3: Physics, History, R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course)
February 4: Chemistry, Political Science, English
February 5: Biology, Economics, Foundation Course (Vocational Course)
February 6: NRB, Computer Science, Multi Media, and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
February 7: Mathematics, M.B, Vocational Trade-I
February 8: Agriculture, Music, Entrepreneurship, Geography
February 10: Language subject (I.Sc, I.Com), Psychology, Vocational Trade-II
February 11: Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III
February 12: Language Subject (IA), Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects
February 13: Home Sciences, Economics, Accountancy
Bihar Board Matric Exam Date Sheet 2020
February 17: Science
February 18: Mathematics
February 19: Social Sciences
February 20: English
February 21: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili
February 22: Second Optional Language
February 24: Elective Subject