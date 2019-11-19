Download Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 19: The Bihar Board Matric, Intermediate exam Date Sheet 2020 has been released.

The same is available on the official website.

The 12th or intermediate exam will be conducted from February 3 to February 13, 2020. The matric exam will be held from February 17 to February 24, 2020. The practical exam for 10th and 12th will be held from January 17 to 24 and January 10 to 21, respectively.

Both the exams for class 10 and 12 will be held in two sessions. The sessions would be between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm and 5 pm.

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Date Sheet 2020:

February 3: Physics, History, R.B. Hindi (Vocational Course)

February 4: Chemistry, Political Science, English

February 5: Biology, Economics, Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

February 6: NRB, Computer Science, Multi Media, and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education

February 7: Mathematics, M.B, Vocational Trade-I

February 8: Agriculture, Music, Entrepreneurship, Geography

February 10: Language subject (I.Sc, I.Com), Psychology, Vocational Trade-II

February 11: Philosophy, Vocational Trade- III

February 12: Language Subject (IA), Sociology, Business Studies, Related Subjects

February 13: Home Sciences, Economics, Accountancy

Bihar Board Matric Exam Date Sheet 2020

February 17: Science

February 18: Mathematics

February 19: Social Sciences

February 20: English

February 21: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

February 22: Second Optional Language

February 24: Elective Subject