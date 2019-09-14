Direct link to download BPSSC SI Recruitment Result 2019, check PET date

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 14: The BPSSC SI Recruitment Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Bihar Police Excise Sub Inspect Mains Exam 2019 was held on August 25. Only candidates who qualified in the General Hindi exams conducted in the first shift of the main exam were evaluated for the General studies exam in the second shift.

Around 2,600 candidates appeared for the exam and 772 have been selected for the PET. The PET will be held in October 2019 and information regarding this would be given to the candidates via SMS and email. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to check result: http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-12-09-2019.pdf

How to check BPSSC SI Recruitment result 2019:

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout