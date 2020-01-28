  • search
    Direct link to download BPSSC Bihar Police SI result

    Patna, Jan 28: The BPSSC Bihar Police SI result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted for the posts of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail. Around 50,000 candidates have cleared the exams. The selection is 20 times of the vacancies. These candidates would now have to appear for the main exam to be held in May 2020. The results are available on http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-28-01-2019.pdf.

    Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
