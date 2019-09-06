Direct link to check LNMU UG result 2019

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 06: The LNMU UG result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those who appeared for the B.A, B.Com, B.Sc can now check their results. Below we are providing the direct link to check the results that were declared by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. The results are available on inmuuniversity.in.

Direct link to check LMNU UG Part 2 result 2019: http://www.lnmuuniversity.in/login

How to check LNMU UG result 2019:

Go to lnmuuniversity.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout