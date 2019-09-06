  • search
    Direct link to check LNMU UG result 2019

    Patna, Sep 06: The LNMU UG result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Those who appeared for the B.A, B.Com, B.Sc can now check their results. Below we are providing the direct link to check the results that were declared by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga. The results are available on inmuuniversity.in.

    Direct link to check LMNU UG Part 2 result 2019: http://www.lnmuuniversity.in/login

    How to check LNMU UG result 2019:

    • Go to lnmuuniversity.in
    • Click on result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
