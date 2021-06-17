YouTube
    Patna, June 17: The BPSSC Bihar Police SI final 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been released for the inal selection list (result) for the exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Police.

    The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted between March 22 and April 12. The selection was based on the set principles of Merit cum Choice cum Suitability. The results are available on http://bpssc.bih.nic.in.

    Direct link to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI final 2021 result: http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-17-06-2021.pdf

    bihar

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 14:36 [IST]
    X