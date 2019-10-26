Direct link to check Bihar Police Final Excise SI result 2019

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Oct 26: The Bihar Police Final Excise SI result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The commission has shortlisted 124 candidates as against the 126 vacancies. Out of the 86,595 candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam conducted for recruitment of Excise Sub-Inspector with Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Government of Bihar, 2,600 have qualified to appear in the main exam. In the main exam only 772 were shortlisted for the PET.

After the PET 211 candidates were found eligible for the final selection. Out of this 72 are male and 52 are female candidates. Two unfilled vacancies are reserved for the SC category. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.