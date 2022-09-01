YouTube
    Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of ex-Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh in kidnapping case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Sep 01: The Danapur Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh in a kidnapping case.

    Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by the court.

    Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted the resignation of Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh, who was moved from the Ministry of Law to be the Sugarcane Industry Minister of the state on Wednesday morning.

    <strong>'Mujhe nahi pata': Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh</strong> 'Mujhe nahi pata': Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh

    The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers.

    After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 17:54 [IST]
    X