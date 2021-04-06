BSEB Bihar Board School Examination Board Class 10 scrutiny date and portal released

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Apr 06: The BSEB or Bihar Board School Examination Board will allow applications for Class 10 result scrutiny. More details will be available on the official website.

The scrutiny will be allowed between April 11 and 17. The board has provided a designated portal for this purpose. This year the pass percentage was 78.17 as opposed to the 80.59 per cent last year.

The Bihar Board had declared the Class 10 results on April 5. 16,54,171 students have appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Bihar this year. Those students who are unhappy with their result can apply for scrutiny by paying a fee until April 17. For scrutiny of your BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results you can log in on April 11 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.