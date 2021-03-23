BSEB 12th result 2021 likely to be declared by March 25

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Marr 23: The BSEB 12th result 2021 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared by this week, reports say. The evaluation process for the BSEB Inter Answer Papers was conducted between March 5 and 19 2021.

The online score cards of the candidates who appeared for the exams has been created and over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the BSEB 12th Board Exams 2021. Currently the BSEB is in the process of the topper verification. Once the physical verification of the topper is completed, the Board will release the results.

There is a likelihood that the results would be declared before Holi. There is a chance of the results being declared on March 25 2021. The results once declared will be available on onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.