BSEB 12th result 2019: Direct link to check Bihar Board inter result 2019

Patna

oi-Vikas SV

Patna, Mar 30: Bihar Board inter result 2019 or BSEB class 12th exam result has been declared on BSEB official website www.biharboardonline.in. The direct link to check the Bihar class 12th result is given below.

BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board announced Bihar Board class 12th Result 2019 at the BSEB Patna office this afternoon.

Bihar Board class 12 exams were held between February 6, 2019, and February 16, 2019, and the practice exams were conducted between January 15 and January 25, 2019. Over 3 lakh students appeared for the BSEB intermediate exams 2019 which were held across 1339 centres in 38 districts.

Link to check BSEB (Bihar Board) 12 Result 2019: Click Here

Other than this site, the BSEB class12th results can also be checked on at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or www.bsebbihar.com

To check BSEB class 12th result at indiaresults.com: Click Here

To BSEB class 12th result can also be checked on www.biharboardonline.in: Check Here

Steps to check BSEB class 12th result:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the results tab.

From the drop-down menu, click on XII Result 2019.

When you click on the result link, it will redirect to a new page

Now, enter your roll number and other details as asked in the form and click on the submit button