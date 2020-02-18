  • search
    BSEB 10th Exam 2020 question paper leaked?

    Patna, Feb 18: The BSEB 10th Exam 2020 question paper has been leaked. More details will be available on the official website.

    A report in the Prabhat Khabar says that the question paper of the first exam was leaked online. It was also alleged that the paper was circulated online. The report however states that the photograph of the paper was not clear.

    The exams began on February 17 and will conclude February 24 2020. The exams are being conducted in two sessions. It is being held across 38 districts and 1,358 examination centres in these districts.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
