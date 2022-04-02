BPSC MVI Answer Key released: Direct links to check

BSEB Inter 2022 scrutiny process to begin today: All you should know

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Apr 02: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC MVI Answer Key. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates who took the Motor Vehicle (Written) Inspector Competitive Exam on March 5 and 6 can login with their credentials to check the answer keys. Objections can be raised through offline mode and candidates will have two speed post their objections to, Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001.

On the envelope candidates should mention their name and advertisement name and the objections should reach the above mentioned address by April 12, 5 pm. The answer key is available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

General Studies Answer Key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-02.pdf

Automobile Engineering answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-03.pdf

Mechanical Engineering answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-04.pdf

Motor Vehicle Rules and Act answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-05.pdf

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:41 [IST]