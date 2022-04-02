YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPSC MVI Answer Key released: Direct links to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Apr 02: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC MVI Answer Key. The same is available on the official website.

    BPSC answer key released

    The candidates who took the Motor Vehicle (Written) Inspector Competitive Exam on March 5 and 6 can login with their credentials to check the answer keys. Objections can be raised through offline mode and candidates will have two speed post their objections to, Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001.

    On the envelope candidates should mention their name and advertisement name and the objections should reach the above mentioned address by April 12, 5 pm. The answer key is available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    General Studies Answer Key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-02.pdf

    Automobile Engineering answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-03.pdf

    Mechanical Engineering answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-04.pdf

    Motor Vehicle Rules and Act answer key, direct link: https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-04-01-05.pdf

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    answer key patna

    Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X