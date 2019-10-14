BPSC Final result 2019 declared: Direct link to check PCS 63rd civil service result

Patna, Oct 14: The BPSC Final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the PCS 63rd civil service has been declared.

Shriyansh Tiwari topped, while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil came second and third respectively. Out of the 924 candidates, who qualified for the mains, 824 appeared for the interview. The interview was held from August 27 to September 15 2019. The BPSC main exam was held on January 12, 13, 15 and 17 2019. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to check BPSC final Result 2019:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on final result link

A pdf will open

View result

Download

Take a printout