  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPSC Final result 2019 declared: Direct link to check PCS 63rd civil service result

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 14: The BPSC Final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the PCS 63rd civil service has been declared.

    BPSC Final result 2019 declared: Direct link to check PCS 63rd civil service result

    Shriyansh Tiwari topped, while Anurag Kumar and Meraj Jamil came second and third respectively. Out of the 924 candidates, who qualified for the mains, 824 appeared for the interview. The interview was held from August 27 to September 15 2019. The BPSC main exam was held on January 12, 13, 15 and 17 2019. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    How to check BPSC final Result 2019:

    • Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on final result link
    • A pdf will open
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue