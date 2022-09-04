YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in Rohtas

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Sep 04: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Vijendra Yadav was shot dead on Saturday. The murder took place near Nimdihara Road of Karghar, ANI reported.

    Bihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in Rohtas

    It has been reported that PACS President Vijendra Yadav was going for farming work when six bike-riding criminals opened fire at him, in which two bullets hit the former chief.

    There is a suspicion of murder over old enmity.

    "One bullet has hit the head and one in the neck, due to which he died on the spot. The police took the body to the police station," said the police.

    None of the criminals has been arrested yet. While investigating the matter, the police noted that even before this, the former chief was once attacked in which he narrowly escaped. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    rjd bihar politics

    Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 20:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X