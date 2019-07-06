Bihar Police Excise SI result 2019 declared, how to check merit list

Patna, July 06: The Bihar Police Excise SI result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted to fill in 126 vacant Sub Inspector posts. A total of 54,192 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. 1,062 candidates were disqualified.

Meanwhile, the Bihar 65th civil service notice has been released. The commission announced 434 vacancies in the various departments and the online registration would begin on July 10 2019. The registration process would close on July 24 2019.

The last date to pay the fee is July 30 and after that the last date to complete and submit the application is August 6 2019. The application fee is Rs 150 for SC/ST category candidates from Bihar. The same fee is also applicable for women candidates from Bihar and for PwD candidates. For the rest the application fee is Rs 600.

The applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognised university in India. The combined preliminary exam will be conducted only for one paper-General Studies. All the questions would be objective in nature with multiple choice answers. The prelims exam will be of 150 marks and should be completed in a two hour duration. The results are available on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

How to check Bijar Police Excise SI result 2019:

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link

The merit list will appear

Check merit list

Download merit list

Take a printout