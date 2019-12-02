Bihar Police Constable jobs: 1,722 vacancies for drivers announced

  • search
    Patna, Dec 02: The Bihar Police Constable vacancy list has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    In all there are 1,722 vacancies announced for the post of Driver Constable. The online application process is underway and would conclude on December 30 2019. The selection process would include a written exam and physical efficiency test and also a driving ability test.

    The applicant must have passed intermediate of 10+2 from a recognised board. The applicant must also have a Driving Licence for Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle issued at a year before the date of the recruitment advertisement ie November 29 2019.

    Candidates must not be younger than 20 years and older than 25 years. For the reserved category candidates can check the age limit from the recruitment advertisement.

    The application fee is Rs 112 for SC/ST candidates. For the general category it is Rs 450. Candidates can apply on csbc.bih.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
