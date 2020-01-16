Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 postponed: Possible new date

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Jan 16: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The exams were scheduled to be held on January 20 2020. Around 6 lakh candidates will appear in the examination. On January 7, 2020, the CSBC had released the roll number exam centre for the written exams.

The exams would be conducted in 900 exam centres of which 74 are in Patna. It may be recalled that one candidate from Muzaffarpur was caught cheating in the Bihar police exam.

No new dates have been announced. However reports state that it could be conducted in the month of February. The official notice can be read here: http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-15-01-2020.pdf.