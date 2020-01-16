  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 postponed: Possible new date

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 16: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams were scheduled to be held on January 20 2020. Around 6 lakh candidates will appear in the examination. On January 7, 2020, the CSBC had released the roll number exam centre for the written exams.

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 postponed: Possible new date

    The exams would be conducted in 900 exam centres of which 74 are in Patna. It may be recalled that one candidate from Muzaffarpur was caught cheating in the Bihar police exam.

    No new dates have been announced. However reports state that it could be conducted in the month of February. The official notice can be read here: http://csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Notice-15-01-2020.pdf.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar examination

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue