    Bihar: Over 200 students sick, claim they saw 'dead lizard' in mid-day meal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Nov 11: In a shocking incident in Bihar's Bhagalpur, 200 students of a government school reportedly fell sick after having a mid-day meal in their school on Thursday. Reportedly the students had complained to the principal about a 'dead lizard' in a student's meal but the principal rubbished their claim and told them to have their meals.

    The sick students have now been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

    The incident took place at the middle school of Madattapur village of Navagachia block. The incident came to light when students started feeling unwell and sick after consuming the meal.

    The school administration rushed the sick students to a nearby hospital for treatment. They also informed the police about the incident. The police reached the hospital.

    The students alleged that a dead lizard was found on the plate of a Class VIII student. They complained to the principal about it. But, the Principal rebuked them and said to have the food.

    The principal, Chittaranjan Prasad Singh told the students that it was brinjal and not a lizard, the students alleged.

    Following the incident, the education department has taken the notice of the incident. The police also said that action will be taken against the school principal and others if found guilty.

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
    X