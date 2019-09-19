Bihar govt jobs: 6437 BTSC Medical Officer vacancies; Download BTSC Bihar recruitment notification

Patna

Patna, Sep 19: BTSC job openings for 6,437 Specialist Doctors (or Specialist Medical Officer) and General Medical Officer (GMO) posts have been announced and BTSC Bihar recruitment notification for these vacancies is out on the official website. BTSC Bihar online application for these posts has beguna nd the last date is October 18, 2019.

BTSC Bihar recruitment 2019 notification for the 2425 Medical Officer and 4012 Specialist Medical Officer posts is out on official sites www.pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2019 vacancy details, BTSC Bihar notification download link:

Total no. of BTSC job openings - 6437 Posts

Specialist Medical Officer -2425

General Medical Officer -4012

Candidates applying for BTSC 2019 medical officer posts must have MBBS registration from Medical Council of India (MCI) or Bihar State Medical Council. The selection of candidates for the post of medical officers will be done on the basis of marks secured in MBBS and their performance in interview.

BTSC Bihar notification download for SMO & GMO posts: Click Here

How to apply for BTSC jobs- Medical Officer posts:

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in.

Click "Notice Board" find the advertisement "Regarding Recruitment of Specialist Doctor and General Medical Officer under Adv. No-03/2019......16/2019".

Click on the tab for registration and follow instructions.

Candidates have to pay the application fee as per the category.

Fill up the form.

Submit.