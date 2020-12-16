Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card soon, last date for correction today

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Dec 16: The Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card will be released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The commission has told candidates whose application forms have been rejected due to mismatch in the age limit criteria to place their requests by December 16, 5 pm. A total of 782 applications have been rejected and the list is on the official website.

This is the preliminary test for selection to 562 posts in the various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Those who qualify this test will appear for the main exam.

The prelims will have only a General Studies Paper. All the questions will be objective in nature with multiple choice answers. The exam will be of 150 marks.