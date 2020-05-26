  • search
    Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020 declared, available online now

    Patna, May 26: The Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for 1.5 lakh students in Bihar, who have waited for a long time for this. Himanshu Raj is the topper with 481 of 500 marks.

    Durgesh Kumar and Shubham Kumar are in the second and third slot with 96 per cent and 95.6 per cent respectively.

    12, 04,030 have passed the exams. The overall pass percentage is at 80.6. The results are available on http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    How to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2020:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
