Bihar Board 10th result 2020 to be declared soon

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, May 19: The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The copies of the students who scored the highest marks are being taken for scrutiny. The result would be declared soon after this process is completed. The exams, it may be recalled were held in the month of February and the board released the class 12 exam results in March this year.

While the evaluation process has been completed, the Board is yet to announce a date on when the results would be declared. The results once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.