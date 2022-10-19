Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 exam result released: How to check?

Sorry, not sorry: Lalan Singh unapologetic about his remarks on PM's caste

Patna, Oct 19: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12th result on its official website. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 result through the official website of BBOSE- bbose.org. BBOSE June session exam was conducted at various exam centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022.

According to reports, candidates who are dissatisfied with the Bihar board open school result 2022 will be allowed to petition for a re-totaling of their marks. After the BBOSE 2022 result has been announced, candidates will have 30 days to submit an application form.

Candidates must make a bank draught for Rs 200 payable to CEO, BBOSE, Patna in order to request a re-totaling of their marks. Within 45 days of receiving the applications, the board will confirm the student's grades and inform them.

Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Steps to check

Visit the official website - www.bbose.org

Then go to the result section.

Enter the required credentials- roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email id.

Then click on the submit button.

The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will get displayed on the screen.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:23 [IST]