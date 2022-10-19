YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 exam result released: How to check?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Oct 19: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12th result on its official website. Candidates can check and download the Class 10 and Class 12 result through the official website of BBOSE- bbose.org. BBOSE June session exam was conducted at various exam centres from July 14 to August 8, 2022.

    Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 exam result released: How to check?

    According to reports, candidates who are dissatisfied with the Bihar board open school result 2022 will be allowed to petition for a re-totaling of their marks. After the BBOSE 2022 result has been announced, candidates will have 30 days to submit an application form.

    Candidates must make a bank draught for Rs 200 payable to CEO, BBOSE, Patna in order to request a re-totaling of their marks. Within 45 days of receiving the applications, the board will confirm the student's grades and inform them.

    Assam Direct Recruitment: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results out; How to checkAssam Direct Recruitment: SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results out; How to check

    Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Steps to check

    • Visit the official website - www.bbose.org
    • Then go to the result section.
    • Enter the required credentials- roll number, date of birth, accreditation code, examination centre code, mobile number, and email id.
    • Then click on the submit button.
    • The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will get displayed on the screen.

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X