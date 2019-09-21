  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 result declared, academic session dates here

    By
    |

    Patna, Sep 21: The Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The online registration process began on August 28 and the last date to apply for the exam was September 1, 2019. The entrance exam was held on September 15.

    Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 result declared, academic session dates here

    The candidates will now be called for the counselling process and the same would be conducted on September 23. The last date for admission after the counselling process is September 28, 2019.

    The Nalanda University B.Ed academic session will commence from September 30 2019 onwards. The results are available on nalandaopenuniversity.com.

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue