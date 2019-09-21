Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 result declared, academic session dates here

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Sep 21: The Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The online registration process began on August 28 and the last date to apply for the exam was September 1, 2019. The entrance exam was held on September 15.

The candidates will now be called for the counselling process and the same would be conducted on September 23. The last date for admission after the counselling process is September 28, 2019.

The Nalanda University B.Ed academic session will commence from September 30 2019 onwards. The results are available on nalandaopenuniversity.com.