    65th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam 2019: 1,175 job applications rejected, raise objection here

    Patna, Sep 14: 1,175 job applications for the 65th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam 2019 have been rejected. More details are available on the official website.

    The reason cited was that the candidates were over-age. The exam will be held on October 15 2019 between 12 noon and 2 pm.

    Candidates, who applications have been rejected can raise objections until September 17.

    The maximum age for candidates in the general and EWS category is 37 years for males and 40 for females. For SC/ST it is 42 years and for those economically backward classes and backward classes it is 40 years. The age shall be reckoned as on August 1 2019.

    To raise objections, candidates must contact the e Bihar Public Service Commission at bih@nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
