YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 kg tumour removed from 40-year-old woman's abdomen at Patna hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Jul 02: A massive ovarian tumour, weighing about 15 kg, was surgically removed from the abdomen of a woman at a government hospital in Patna, doctors operating upon her said on Saturday.

    According to Dr Usha Kumari, a professor of gynaecology and obstetrics at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, the patient, aged 40, was admitted earlier this week with complaints of abdominal pain and swelling.

    15 kg tumour removed from 40-year-old womans abdomen at Patna hospital
    Representational Image

    "We were shocked to see reports of the tests Rupa Devi, a resident of Alamganj locality in the city, was made to undergo after she came here on Tuesday with the symptoms she was experiencing for a few months," said the doctor who headed the team which performed the operation.

    She said the patient was out of danger after the surgery on Friday. "To the best of my knowledge, the tumour was the largest ever to have been surgically extracted in our department at NMCH," she added.

    PTI

    Comments

    More patna News  

    Read more about:

    woman government hospital doctors tumours patna

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X