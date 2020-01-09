  • search
    13-year-old girl gangraped by three men in Bihar village, one held

    By PTI
    Buxar (Bihar), Jan 09: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday.

    According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath Verma, the girl was waylaid by the three accused on her way home from a coaching class on Wednesday at Harpur village in Itarhi police station area of the district.

    The trio asked her to follow them to the fields nearby, telling her that her family members were waiting for her there and sexually assaulted her, the SP said.

    In her complaint lodged at Mahila Thana, the teenager alleged that the accused threw her on a heap of straw where she spent the day writhing in pain until she was spotted by a villager on Thursday morning.

    One of the three accused has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other two, the SP added.

