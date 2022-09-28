Strict action against latecomers in govt offices, says Goa CM

Will break backbone of illicit trade, says Goa CM after the arrest of 3 main drug suppliers

Panaji

pti-PTI

Panaji, Sep 28: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said strict action would be taken against state government employees who turn up late for work and are disobedient.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sawant also said the government employees association will be taken into confidence before taking action against such staffers.

The state General Administration (GAD) department on September 20 issued a memorandum, saying they had received requests from various departments in the secretariat "to replace some staff due to their lethargic approach towards office duties, disobedience, frequent late coming and for their behaviour of absolutely no interest to learn."

Following such requests, the GAD transferred such staffers to departments with lighter work load, but their performance there was also not found to be satisfactory, the memorandum said.

Now, cognisance of the same has been taken by the GAD secretary and the appointing authority has decided to "initiate strict action against employees exhibiting poor or no performance and for dereliction of duties".

The employees association had on Sunday appealed to the chief minister not to take any action against government staffers without taking it into confidence.