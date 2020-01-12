  • search
Trending Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No revenge: After Tiger kills buffalo, officials assure payout to owner

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 12: Days after the death of four tigers in Goa's Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary due to suspected poisoning by locals, a buffalo belonging to a villager was found killed by a feline in the same area, a forest department official said on Sunday.

    The buffalo owner has been assured of adequate compensation in order to prevent any 'retaliatory killing' of wild cats by locals, the official told PTI.

    No revenge: After Tiger kills buffalo, officials assure payout to owner
    Representational Image

    The carcass of the buffalo was recovered on Saturday from Derode village located in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary area of Sattari taluka in North Goa district, he said.

    After NTCA suspends tiger, Odisha to return big cat to MP

    It was found just a few kilometres away from the place where a tigress and her three cubs were found dead last week, the official said. "The way the buffalo was attacked, it appeared to have been killed by a tiger," he said.

    In a bid to prevent any 'revenge killing' of tigers, the forest authorities met the villager's family and assured to provide them compensation for their loss, he added.

      PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee | OneIndia News

      Carcasses of a tigress and her cub were recovered from the sanctuary on Wednesday, days after her two other cubs were found dead nearby. The forest department prima facie suspects that the felines were poisoned in a "revenge killing" for preying on cattle in the village.

      The Centre has constituted a two-member committee to ascertain the cause of their death. The Goa forest department has arrested three men for suspected poisoning of the tigress and her cubs, officials earlier said.

      More TIGER News

      Read more about:

      tiger buffalo

      Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 14:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue