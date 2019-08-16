  • search
    Indian Air Force jobs: IAF recruitment rally Goa dates, address, vacancies; IAF selection process

    By Vishal S
    |

    Panaji, Aug 16: IAF jobs have been announced and IAF recruitment rally in Goa for recruiting Group-Y (Non-Technical), Automobile Technician, Indian Air Force (Police) and Medical Assistant will be held from August 27 to August 31, 2019 in Goa. IAF Goa recruitment rally notification download link is given below.

    IAF recruitment process for the above mentioned posts involves Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Written Test, Adaptability Test-1, Adaptability Test-2 and Medical Examination. IAF notification can be downloaded from the link given below or from the official IAF Airmen recruitment website airmenselection.cdac.in.

    IAF recruitment rally Goa dates, address

    IAF Goa recruitment rally dates:

    • Physical Fitness Test and Written Test - 27 August 2019
    • Adaptability Test - 1 and Adaptability Test-2: 28 August 2019
    • Physical Fitness Test and Written Test: 29 August 2019
    • Adaptability Test - 1 & Adaptability Test - 2: 31 August 2019

    IAF Goa Recruitment rally notification, address other details:

    Candidates should be domiciles of Goa. Goa recruitment rally is being held for the Group 'Y' (Non-Technical), Auto Tech and IAF(P) Trades) and (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade. Those who meet the educational qualification mentioned in the in the IAF official notification can appear for the recruitment rally between 6 am and 10 am at the address given below.

    IAF Recruitment rally in Goa notification download: Click Here

    IAF Goa recruitment rally venue:

    Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium,

    University Road,

    Bambolim, North Goa

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
