Fire breaks out at civic-run waste treatment plant in Goa; no casualty

Panaji, Jan 13: A fire broke out at a civic-run waste treatment plant here in Goa on Monday early morning, destroying several machines used to treat garbage, a fire official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said. The fire brigade got a call at 4.30 am about the blaze at the waste treatment plant located near a bus stand on the outskirts of Panaji city.

"The earth moving machinery and some other machines used to treat garbage at the plant were gutted in the blaze," the official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about three hours, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added. The waste treatment plant is run by Corporation of the City of Panaji.