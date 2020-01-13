  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fire breaks out at civic-run waste treatment plant in Goa; no casualty

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, Jan 13: A fire broke out at a civic-run waste treatment plant here in Goa on Monday early morning, destroying several machines used to treat garbage, a fire official said.

    Fire breaks out at civic-run waste treatment plant in Goa; no casualty
    Representational Image

    No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said. The fire brigade got a call at 4.30 am about the blaze at the waste treatment plant located near a bus stand on the outskirts of Panaji city.

    Massive Fire at Mayapuri shoe factory; 20 extinguishers at the spot, 2 injured

      Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati & Arvind Kejriwal to skip meet

      "The earth moving machinery and some other machines used to treat garbage at the plant were gutted in the blaze," the official said.

      Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about three hours, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added. The waste treatment plant is run by Corporation of the City of Panaji.

      More FIRE News

      Read more about:

      fire goa

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue