Women pull hair, guards hit with sticks in Noida society over apartment post | Viral

Noida, Oct 21: Two women got injured after a fight broke between two groups of residents at a Noida apartment building, last night. The clash was caught on camera as the women are seen engaged in pulling each other's hair.

In the clip doing rounds on social media, some people are engaged in fighting while guards try to to stop them. The protesting women were also seen pulling a lady guard by her hair in the video. Even guards are seen fighting with sticks.

The dispute started between the two groups in Hyde Park Society over the post of AOA President, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida



(Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

A case has been registered under Section 107/116 of CrPC. "Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. Two women had minor injuries," said DCP Noida.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, necessary legal action is being taken. Two guards have been taken into custody by the police and CCTVs are being watched. Peace and order is maintained at the spot," the police added.

The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 12:09 [IST]