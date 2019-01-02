  • search
    UP: Body of man who had dispute with wife found hanging

    By
    |

    Noida (UP), Jan 2: The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said a 27-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Greater Noida.

    Representational image

    The body of Sanju Jatav, a resident of Khairpur Gurhar village, was sent for post mortem examination, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 3rd, Piyush Kumar Singh said.

    "The deceased had a dispute with his wife and they were separated," Singh said, adding that a probe was underway.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
