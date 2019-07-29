Noida: Illegal hospital sealed, fake doctor arrested

Noida

Noida (UP), July 29: An illegal hospital and its pharmacy, operating in Kulesara village here, were sealed by the Noida administration on Monday and a fake doctor arrested from the facility, officials said.

Aryan Hospital, claiming to be a multi-speciality facility, in Kulesara village on the Pusta Road was operating without valid documents and had fake staff, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said.

"An administration team comprising the chief medical officer, drug inspector and local police officials carried out a surprise inspection at the hospital today and found it was operating illegally," he said.

"There were huge irregularities in their operations... they were not registered, did not have real doctors. Instead a fake doctor was found there during the raid. He has been arrested by the police," Mishra said.

The city magistrate added that the medical store within the hospital premises too was being run illegally and has been sealed.

During the probe, it also emerged that an FIR was registered against the illegal operations of the hospital previously but no action was taken, he said.

A new complaint has been made and an FIR registered to probe the matter further, Mishra added.

