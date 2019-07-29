  • search
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Noida: Illegal hospital sealed, fake doctor arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Noida (UP), July 29: An illegal hospital and its pharmacy, operating in Kulesara village here, were sealed by the Noida administration on Monday and a fake doctor arrested from the facility, officials said.

    Aryan Hospital, claiming to be a multi-speciality facility, in Kulesara village on the Pusta Road was operating without valid documents and had fake staff, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "An administration team comprising the chief medical officer, drug inspector and local police officials carried out a surprise inspection at the hospital today and found it was operating illegally," he said.

    "There were huge irregularities in their operations... they were not registered, did not have real doctors. Instead a fake doctor was found there during the raid. He has been arrested by the police," Mishra said.

    The city magistrate added that the medical store within the hospital premises too was being run illegally and has been sealed.

    During the probe, it also emerged that an FIR was registered against the illegal operations of the hospital previously but no action was taken, he said.

    A new complaint has been made and an FIR registered to probe the matter further, Mishra added.

    PTI

    More NOIDA News

    Read more about:

    noida uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue