    Noida: Couple filmed during their hotel stay, blackmailed; 2 held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Noida, Oct 22: Noida police on Friday arrested two persons accused of recording video of a couple and demanding extortion money.

    The couple filed a compliant at Phase 3 police station in which it was stated that they were demanded extortion money after receiving their video that was recorded during their stay in a hotel.

    Following the complaint, the police started an investigation which led to the arrest of two persons who reportedly confessed that they had installed the camera in the hotel room few days ago when they stayed there.

    The police said that when the victims stayed in the same hotel room, they recorded their video and blackmailed them over the recorded video.

    Along with their arrest, the police also busted a gang which used to supplies forged bank kits including bank passbooks, sim cards, ATMs and other bank facilities.

    In this matter, the police arrested a person who was involved in supplying of forged bank itmes like passbook, ATMs, and SIM cards.

    The police said that the gang have links with Jamtara.

    During the interrogation, they revealed that they sold one forged bank items to one person Anurag, who runs a call center.

    The police also arrested Anurag who was running three unauthorised call centres and was selling duty-free or discounted iPhones.

    "He has been arrested and various materials including laptops have been seized" the police official said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 13:15 [IST]
    X