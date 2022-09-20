YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Yuri Alemao appointed as Goa's Congress Legislature Party leader

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Days after eight of its MLAs switched over to the BJP, the Congress on Tuesday appointed Yuri Alemao as its new legislature party leader in Goa.

    Alemao (37) is the MLA from Cuncolim.

    Yuri Alemao
    Yuri Alemao

    "Congress President has appointed Shri Yuri Alemao as Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Goa with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

    The Congress had earlier removed its former CLP leader Michael Lobo for alleged anti-party activities.

    On September 14, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a CLP meeting.

    The opposition party is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

    The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    congress appointed goa

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X